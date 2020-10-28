You can recruit basically anyone in Watch Dogs: Legion, but some people aren’t immediately interested in joining DedSec. Some people you scan in Watch Dogs: Legion will have a red thumbs down icon next to their name, meaning they dislike DedSec. You can still recruit these people, but there are a few extra steps to get them on the team. Some of these people have very useful abilities because of their occupation, like police officers or Albion contractors, but these people are naturally opposed to DedSec because of their line of work. Here’s how to recruit people who dislike DedSec in Watch Dogs: Legion.

How to Recruit People Who Dislike DedSec in Watch Dogs: Legion

You can tell if somebody dislikes DedSec if you see a red thumbs down by their name when you scan them. You can still recruit them, but you need to put in a bit more work than usual. Save them to your list of potential recruits and then find them in the Team tab of the menu. From there, you’ll need the Deep Profiler tech upgrade. If you have it unlocked, you can press the Triangle/Y button to deep profile the person and take a look at their daily schedule as well as any investigation leads.

Choose an investigation lead and mark the location on your map. Head over there and accomplish whatever objective you’re tasked with. Once you complete this objective, the person will be open to the idea of joining DedSec. Just find them again and start the recruitment process like normal. They’ll send you on a standard recruitment mission, and they’ll join your team if you’re successful. These people tend to have powerful abilities and weapons, so it’s well worth the extra trouble it takes to get them on your side.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020