Watch Dogs: Legion Into the Void Guide – Choose Skye Larsen’s Fate

What should you do with Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs: Legion? At the end of the 404 chapter of the story, you’re presented with a choice: should you kill or upload Skye Larsen? It’s a tough choice after a lengthy puzzle and combat sequence, but there aren’t too many consequences to either outcome. You won’t miss out on any content or lose access to any allies based on the decision you make. It’s just up to you to make what you feel is the right decision. Here’s what you should do with Skye Larsen in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Kill Skye Larsen

If you choose to kill Skye Larsen, Nowt will be pleased with you. You will shut down the system and prevent Skye from uploading her consciousness, killing her in the process. All that’s left to do now is leave the building and make your escape.

Upload Skye Larsen

If you decide to upload Skye Larsen, Nowt will be upset with you. She’ll berate you and ask why you’re allowing Skye to get away with the things she did to her mother and the rest of the minds she experimented on. Once you escape the building, however, Nowt will call you back and apologize. She won’t abandon DedSec, and you’ll still be able to do missions for her afterward.

What Should You Do With Skye Larsen?

There is no right choice for this dilemma. You don’t get anything for choosing either of them, and neither side will take anything away either. It’s purely based on what you feel is right. Regardless of your decision, Nowt’s side missions will still be available and you’ll still be able to do 404 missions throughout the city. Also, if you upload Skye, you’ll hear a news report later on about her project being shut down in respect of her passing, so she’ll end up gone either way. This is the only major choice in Watch Dogs: Legion, and it has no significant effects on the story, your characters, or future missions.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X when those systems launch in early November.