Watch Dogs: Legion – Where to Find a Spy

A Spy is a worthy addition to any team in Watch Dogs: Legion, and recruiting a Spy can bring valuable skills and abilities to your DedSec squad that will make many missions a breeze. Naturally, Spies are very hard to find, and you’re going to have a hard time finding one walking around the streets of London. Still, there are guaranteed ways to find one if you really want one, and this guide will walk you through exactly how to find this type of recruit.

How to Get A Spy in Watch Dogs: Legion

The easiest way to get a Spy in Watch Dogs: Legion is to turn the City of Westminster borough defiant. To do so, you must complete three tasks scattered throughout the district that are marked on the map with red icons. After completing these tasks, a mission called “Like Clockwork” will unlock, sending players inside the iconic Big Ben with a spiderbot. Once the mission is finished, a Spy will be added to your DedSec roster.

Spies have three guaranteed abilities that are incredibly useful for stealthy players. They come equipped with a P9 Silenced pistol that can quietly dispatch foes and a Spy Watch that can jam enemy weapons within a certain radius. They also have a unique Spy Car that can cloak and fire missiles, and it’s arguably the best vehicle in the game.

You can also find Spies wandering around in certain areas of the city, but they are very difficult to encounter. The best place to look for them is outside the MI6 building in the western part of Lambeth. You’ll also have a better chance of finding government workers and other similar archetypes near the MI6 building. Generally, you can find skilled recruits where you’d expect them to be, and Spies and other stealthy types tend to frequent the MI6 building.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X when those systems launch in early November.