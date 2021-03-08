Update 1.12 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update lays the groundwork for the release of the game’s online mode, which will debut on consoles on March 9. The PC release of Watch Dogs Legion Online was delayed indefinitely, so only PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia players will be able to play multiplayer once it becomes available. Alongside multiplayer preparations, this patch also fixes a handful of bugs and issues. Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs Legion update 1.12.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Global Fixed an issue that caused several masks to go missing from players’ wardrobes after TU3.0. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing an operative swap in specific areas of the open world. Fixed an issue that would cause placeholder text to be displayed for inactive operatives when inspecting them while in a restricted area. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when ray tracing was enabled. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting a tab in the in-game store.

Ubisoft Connect Fixed an issue that would prevent a notification to appear when completing time limited challenges.

PlayStation 5 Fixed an issue that could cause buildings in the open world to become temporarily invisible. No more hide and seek!

Stadia Fixed an issue that could cause security cameras and lasers to trigger an alarm on operatives with uniformed access. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when using the Deep Profiler while having menu narration enabled.

Xbox Series X/S Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when accessing the different categories in the in-game store. Fixed several issues that could cause graphical corruptions to occur.



This update is currently rolling out across all platforms. On PlayStation 4, this patch weighs in at roughly 10 GB, while PlayStation 5 players only need to download 2.3 GB. On Xbox consoles, the patch size is 19 GB. Watch Dogs Legion Online will unlock on consoles and Stadia on March 9 at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.

Watch Dogs Legion is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Ubisoft forums.