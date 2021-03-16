Update 1.13 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out on consoles and Google Stadia. It contains mostly online fixes, which is why it’s not available on PC. Watch Dogs Legion’s online mode was delayed indefinitely on PC due to bugs. This is only a small hotfix update that addresses some minor issues with online modes, so don’t expect any major new additions. This update weighs in at roughly 213 MB on PS4 and other platforms should have a similar download size. Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs Legion update 1.13.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when starting a Spiderbot Arena match.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “The Ubisoft service is not available” error and prevent players from connecting to the Online Mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Boring-Ajiaco” error and prevent players from connecting to a Co-Op session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Boring-Veal” error and prevent players from joining another player’s Spiderbot Arena session.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “The Ubisoft service is not available” error after leaving any Online Mode session.

As we stated above, this update is currently rolling out across all platforms with the exception of PC. On PS4, the install size is 213 MB. As per usual, install sizes will vary from platform to platform but players on all systems should expect a small download.

Server stability and connection issues have been problems since Watch Dogs Legion Online first launched earlier this month, and this patch takes some steps to improve the overall experience. Players should not be kicked from online matches as often and they shouldn’t see “The Ubisoft service is not available” error as much after downloading and installing this update.

Watch Dogs Legion is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Ubisoft forums.