Watch Dogs Legion Will Support Crossplay… Eventually

Watch Dogs Legion recently received its online mode in update 1.12, with the exception of PC which has been delayed indefinitely. Simply implementing multiplayer isn’t the only goal for Ubisoft in regards to online functionality, however.

Watch Dogs Legion will receive crossplay and cross-gen support in the future. That said, there is no specific timeframe for that update. The news was shared on Twitter, where the game’s official account posted the following:

“While crossplay and cross-generation-play is currently not available for the Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode, the development team is working on adding this feature to the game with a later update.”

I imagine that the developer’s primary focus is on rolling out the multiplayer component to PC. Then they can shift their attention towards bringing everyone together online. That’s assuming that PC doesn’t get left out completely in this regard.

Eventually, there will come a day when platform barriers will no longer bar players from partaking in online co-op activities or facing off against each other in the Spiderbot Arena. Whether that becomes a reality before the end of 2021 is unknown to us. Should Ubisoft provide further updates on the matter, we will be sure to make that information available immediately. So be sure to check back regularly.