Update 1.21 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Ubisoft already released update 1.20 yesterday on all platforms and it was a big one. The patch added in the new Bloodline DLC that let players be Aiden Pearce from the first Watch Dogs game.

Well surprisingly, Ubisoft has now released another Watch Dogs Legion just the day after. This one is patch 1.21 for the PS4, or 01.160.000 if you are playing the game on the PS5.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.21 Patch Notes

While no patch notes for the new update have been posted yet, there are some known issues that Ubisoft still needs to address. You can check out the known issues from the game posted down below.

Stadia : The Achievement “Packrat” sometimes stops progressing.

: The Achievement “Packrat” sometimes stops progressing. When using Aiden’s drone, the “Detect” notification only appears when the detection tracker is at 100%.

Aiden’s drone might sometimes get stuck if bumping into walls when in the air.

The Safe House icon can disappear at certain points in the Bloodline story campaign.

Devon v Devin: London Culling: When playing through the mission the timer can sometimes get stuck. This does not affect the mission progression.

When playing through the mission the timer can sometimes get stuck. This does not affect the mission progression. PlayStation 4/5: Bloodline DLC still appears as available for purchase for secondary users on shared consoles, even if they have installed the DLC from the main user.

Bloodline DLC still appears as available for purchase for secondary users on shared consoles, even if they have installed the DLC from the main user. Text overlap sometimes occur when profiling characters with longer descriptions.

Acquisition Target: The wrong minimap layout will sometimes appear if reloading a save inside the Broca Tech Deep Labs.

Workaround: Dying and restarting will reset the minimap.

The wrong minimap layout will sometimes appear if reloading a save inside the Broca Tech Deep Labs. Workaround: Dying and restarting will reset the minimap. Red King: The MK-1 robot will respawn if neutralized before recovering Aiden’s equipment. This is working as intended. Make sure to grab Aiden’s gear before neutralizing the robot.

The MK-1 robot will respawn if neutralized before recovering Aiden’s equipment. This is working as intended. Make sure to grab Aiden’s gear before neutralizing the robot. Spanner in the Works: The cutscene when entering Wrench’s safehouse is interrupted if Aiden triggers it while in combat.

The cutscene when entering Wrench’s safehouse is interrupted if Aiden triggers it while in combat. Dark Pattern: Players cannot progress in the mission if they also have the side-mission Human Cargo active when entering Rempart Headquarters.

Players cannot progress in the mission if they also have the side-mission Human Cargo active when entering Rempart Headquarters. Workaround: Restart the game.

Restart the game. Dark Pattern: Jackson sometimes stops following Aiden during a specific mission objective. A hotfix to resolve this will be released in the coming days.

Jackson sometimes stops following Aiden during a specific mission objective. A hotfix to resolve this will be released in the coming days. B ury Your Dead: Jackson wears a facemask for the duration of the mission.

Jackson wears a facemask for the duration of the mission. Workaround : Save the game, quit to the main menu, and load the save.

: Save the game, quit to the main menu, and load the save. L addie : After completing the mission, the wrap up speech can sometimes appear robotic.

: After completing the mission, the wrap up speech can sometimes appear robotic. L addie: Mission objective can sometime appear in code, rather than descriptive text.

Mission objective can sometime appear in code, rather than descriptive text. T hings Fall Apart: If Wrench uses Captain Boom Boom, it sometimes does not have an effect on the enemy.

If Wrench uses Captain Boom Boom, it sometimes does not have an effect on the enemy. Aiden’s hands sometimes clips through his coat when opening the weapon wheel or Photomode.

Wrench’s Ninja Balls sometimes explode too early and have no effect on an enemy if thrown from a distance.

Wrench using Captain Boom Boom sometimes triggers a cooldown for other abilities.

Wrench’s Lady Smash ability will become permanently grayed out, but can still be used, if hitting the ability while the sledgehammer animation is in progress. It will return to normal after switching to another ability and back.

Online: If Aiden and Wrench are equipped with weapons from other operatives, they will be removed from their loadout when players return to the main menu.

For more on this update and its known issues, you can visit the Ubisoft forums. Watch Dogs Legion is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.