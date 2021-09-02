Update 1.23 has arrived for Watch Dogs Legion, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is Title Update 5.51. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.180.000. This is just a small patch following the larger Title Update 5 which was released a few weeks ago for all platforms. It contains various general bug fixes related to the Online mode on all platforms as well as a PlayStation-specific fix. Finally, this update also includes changes to Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead. Here’s everything new with Watch Dogs Legion update 1.23.

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Bug fixes:

PlayStation Fixed an issue that caused the Fickle-Nugget error to appear for players trying to matchmake on PS5 with PS4 players and vice versa. We’re also re-enabling cross-gen matchmaking with this update.

General Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when playing in the Online mode.



Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead:

Ability Store update: Tier 3 Abilities now cost 25 Z-Creds, up from 19.



Watch Dogs Legion is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Watch Dogs Legion forums.