Watch Dogs: Legion – Where to Find Secret Defalt Mask

Watch Dogs: Legion has a ton of masks to unlock, but there’s a secret mask based on Defalt from the first Watch Dogs game hidden somewhere in London. The process of finding this mask involves an elaborate easter egg, but players have already found the secret location and conditions required to unlock the mask, so the easter egg is no longer necessary unless you’re a very dedicated player. Here’s how to get the secret Defalt mask in Watch Dogs: Legion.

How to Get the Secret Defalt Mask in Watch Dogs: Legion

To get this mask, fast travel to Cannon Street in the City of London borough. Then, head south to the River Thames. You want to reach the building directly south of the Cannon Street fast travel point, which is marked on the map below. You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you see an orange ladder that drops down into the river.

Once you find the ladder, descend it and drop into the river. Next to the ladder is a mossy door sealed with a padlock. The mask is hidden behind this door, but you cannot open it with conventional means. This door only opens at precisely 2 AM in-game, so you will need to wait until it gets dark. You can see the current in-game time next to your minimap in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Once the clock strikes 2 AM, you will see a prompt to open the door. Head inside and you will find the mask hidden under a table on a stage with DJ equipment, a nod to Defalt’s occupation from the first game. It’s in a blue box just like any other mask, and all you have to do is pick up the box to unlock it.

The intended method of finding this mask is solving a puzzle involving QR codes scattered throughout the city. There are posters all over the city that have QR codes on them, and when scanned, they read “0/6 Find my private party @ 2am.” There are no other rewards for solving this easter egg other than this mask, so there’s no real reason to bother with it if you follow the steps in this guide.

Once you unlock this mask, you will be able to equip it with any of your DedSec operatives. If you’re looking for more ways to customize your DedSec operatives, check out our Watch Dogs: Legion mask guide which contains the locations of every mask in the game.