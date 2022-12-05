Along with the Sacred Blade event, Pokémon GO has unexpectedly released a new social feature designed to show off your Pokémon on social media — Catch Cards! All players can now create Catch Cards in-game for free, but what exactly is a Catch Card, and how do they work?

What are Catch Cards in Pokémon GO?

Catch Cards are shareable images containing information on Pokémon that players have caught in Pokémon GO, which can then be saved or shared on social media or Niantic’s Campfire app. Every Catch Card features an image of the Pokémon, its name or nickname, its CP, where and when it was caught, and the Poké Ball it was caught in.

By default, the Pokémon will display in front of a background corresponding to its Type, but players can also choose to take an AR screenshot of their Pokémon that appears on the Catch Card instead.



Pokémon will appear exactly as they appear in your Storage, retaining their Shiny coloring, Best Friend Badge, or special costume. Particle effects, such as those on Shadow and Purified Pokémon, will only appear in AR snapshots, however. You can not generate Catch Cards with Pokémon you obtain in trades.



How to Make a Catch Card in Pokémon GO

To make your own Catch Card in Pokémon GO, follow these steps:

Select the desired Pokémon

Select the button displaying three lines in the bottom right corner of the screen

Select Catch Card

Select Take Snapshot to replace the Catch Card’s default image (optional)

to replace the default image (optional) Select the Arrow in the bottom right of the screen to share the Catch Card to the social media platform of your choice

Unlike Postcards, Catch Cards are not collectible in-game. This feature is designed solely to share Pokémon you’ve caught with friends and followers on social media, which is perfect for saving sentimental moments or showing off a shiny you just caught. A new Catch Card will be created every time the option is selected, meaning AR snapshots will not be saved in-game.

Pokémon GO is available now for Android and iOS devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022