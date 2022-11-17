Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are without a doubt two of the most highly expected installments in the genre-defying and beloved franchise, as players will be able to make use of a wide array of new mechanics, all while accompanied by one of the game’s exclusive new starters. But what are the odds of getting a starter of a specific gender in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the odds of getting both a male and a female starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the Odds of Male vs Female Starters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

First of all, it’s important to point out that the gender of your playable character does not affect the gender of your Pokemon in any way. With that said, although the exact number was not revealed, according to many players as well as fans of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have around an 87.5% chance of getting a male and a 12.5% of getting a female starter. In other words, you have a 1 in 8 chance of getting a female starter in the games.

The low probability is not unusual for the franchise, as this same rate has also been featured in recent Pokémon games, such as Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

What Can You do to Increase Your Chances of Getting a Female Starter?

Unfortunately, there is nothing players can do to increase their chances of getting female starters in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. But that does not mean you cannot undo the choice, since you can repeatedly make the starter Pokemon choice in both Scarlet and Violet by simply saving your game before the choice and reloading your save until you get a female starter.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022