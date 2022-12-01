Are you wondering what Warp Charges are used for in Warhammer 40K: Darktide? Whether you noticed them in-game when playing as a Psyker or are here for a certain bugged challenge, we have all the details you need. We will also include a fun Warp Charge build for the Psyker that utilizes Warp Charges for team buffs and significant damage. Here is everything you need to know about what Warp Charges in Warhammer 40K: Darktide are used for.

What are Warp Charges in Warhammer 40K: Darktide? Explained

Warp Charges in Warhammer 40K: Darktide are earned by killing an enemy using the Brain Burst ability. Brain Burst is a Blitz ability that allows you to damage a single target with a large amount of Damage. If you kill a target with Brain Burst, you earn a stack of Warp Siphon. Warp Siphon is the Iconic ability that lets you gain a Warp Charge, which increases Damage from all sources by 3% for each stack. The amount of Warp Charges you currently have are tracked in your HUD on the bottom left side of your screen. Here is the official in-game description of Warp Charges:

Killing an Enemy with Brain Burst earns Warp Charge. Each Charge grants +3% Damage. Warp Charges are retained for 25s. You can store up to 4 Warp Charges by default.

So then, you may be asking what Warp Charges are used for then? You can combine Warp Charges with additional abilities and weapons for a fun Warp Charges Psyker Class build:

Warp Absorption after obtaining a force staff (Level 5)

Psykinetic’s Wrath after obtaining a Force Staff (Level 10)

Psychic Communion (Level 15)

Mind in Motion (Level 20)

Kinetic Slayer (Level 25)

Ascending Blaze (Level 30)

How to Complete the Warp Battery Penance in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

The Warp Battery penance requires you to hold the maximum amount of Warp Charges possible for 300 seconds during a single mission. To complete this challenge, you must complete it on Heresy instead of Malice. A typo causes this that Fatshark made when coding the game. If you attempt to complete the game on Malice, as stated in the challenge, your progress will not be tracked.

We have a guide on How to Fix Error 9999, so you can get back to completing missions like this!

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022