What does Godric’s Great Rune do in Elden Ring? Godric’s Great Rune, Explained

When it comes to Great Runes in Elden Ring, the first one you will come across is Godric’s Great Rune. You will get it after you manage to kill him and you may wonder what exactly it does. If you look at it in your inventory, it tells you it raises your stats, but you won’t notice any stat increase from when you got it. This is because there are a few things you need to do with a Godric’s Great Rune before you will gain its benefits. Let’s go over what benefits you get from Godric’s Great Rune in Elden Ring and how you get them.

What Does Godric’s Great Rune Do?

Just reading the description of Godric’s Great Rune will tell you that it provides a stat increase to you. Even though the game doesn’t list the exact number, players have managed to figure out that if you equip and activate Godric’s Great Rune all of your attributes will raise by five. This may not be an insane increase but it is still a nice bonus to have no matter your build. That’s 40 levels worth of attribute points that you don’t have to spend.

How to Equip Godric’s Great Rune

When you first obtain the Great Rune you will notice that you can’t equip it at a site of grace. This is because you need to activate it first before it can be used. Once you have activated Godric’s Great Rune, you can equip it at any site of grace. You do still need to use a Rune Arc after you have equipped Godric’s Great Rune to gain the benefits that it provides.

After you have used the Rune Arc you should notice the stat increase. You can check if the Great Rune is working by seeing if it is lit up on your HUD. In the small golden shape that your HP, MP, and Stamina bar are connected to you should see the Godric’s Great Rune there and it should be shining. If it is, then you are gaining the effect of the rune. If you don’t see the Great Rune lit up there then you need to use another Rune Arc to activate it.

There are not many ways that your Great Rune will run out. But it doesn’t hurt to check on it every once in a while to make sure you are still gaining the effects that it provides. It is pointless to have one equipped and not activated if you are able to. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

