Every online game has its fair share of specific slang words and lingo that is understood by the masses. It shortens the time needed to convey a message, and in a team setting, can be the difference between a win or loss. For instance, people say O-B-J to talk about moving the payload or playing the objective. Something that has been blowing up is the term “GR”. What does “GR” mean in Overwatch 2? We can explain this below.

What Does GR Mean in Overwatch 2?

GR is a bit more up in the air in terms of what it actually means. It’s a term that can be defined based on how a match goes. It can either be used derogatorily or as a term of good sportsmanship.

The combination of letters can translate to “Good Round”, which is a good way to look at it. This will more likely be used in a context where both teams have reached 99% in a point-capture match. When it’s a nail-biter and it’s anyone’s game, GGs will be sent all around. Some people will even put in a “GR”, actually meaning that it was a good round.

The other translation of “GR” can be interpreted as “get rekt”. This is an old phrase that is told to people who are losing badly in a video game. If you play a match against a team and they never even got their attack payload to move, your team essentially “rekt” them. It is often used in a toxic manner, especially when communicating it to the enemy team.

Since stricter rules have been put in place to quell the rampant toxicity in online modes for Blizzard’s games, players have also been trying to circumvent certain language filters. For example, saying “GG EZ” in the game’s text chat will translate your message to say “It was an honor to play with you all. Thank you.”

Since GR is hard to determine if it’s toxic or positive, you’ll have to take it based on the context of your round. It is much tamer of an insult compared to other things said, but still annoying to see people gloating and disparaging their opponents’ entire character over a game.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022