What Does Impaling Do in Minecraft?

Minecraft is filled to the brim with content that always brings players back for more. Not only that but with the ever-continuing updates that arrive there is always something exciting to journey and play through. Further, with the fact many tend to play Minecraft with others, there is a lot of community spirit to be found within all areas of the experience. If you are wanting to go on an adventure in the game today then you may be seeking to gain some enchantment and this guide article will take you over what the Impaling enchantment does in Minecraft.

What the Impaling Enchantment Does in Minecraft

The enchantment itself is for Tridents and there are excellent benefits to having this enchantment. There are a few caveats to this enchantment as the effect varies depending on whether you are on the Java or Bedrock Edition of the game. For the Java Edition, you will get extra damage against any underwater/aquatic enemies with each hit, whereas for the Bedrock Edition you will get extra damage in general against the enemies underwater and in rain. There are five levels/Tiers of Impaling enchantment for you to get even further damage against the aquatic mobs.

You can get the Impaling enchantment in a variety of ways. You may want to search for it with general methods but you can also trade with any Villagers who have it or you can go fishing and catch anything with the Impaling enchantment. Thankfully this means there will be a lot of enjoyment involved with getting the enchantment itself. Time to add another great enchantment to your collection within your next adventure!

Minecraft is available now and playable on all of the following platforms, these are: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.