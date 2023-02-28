What Does the Eye Icon Mean in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

The HUD in Sons of the Forest provides a lot of information to you at all times. However, knowing what every little icon that pops up on the HUD means can be quite difficult when there is no tutorial or pop-up to tell you about it when you first see it. While some may be self-explanatory, other icons, like the eye icon, could mean anything in Sons of the Forest. let’s go over what the eye icon means in Sons of the Forest.

The Eye Icon in Sons of the Forest

When it comes to dealing with enemies in Sons of the Forest, you might think you either have to fight them to get past them or run away and come back later. However, there is a third option, sneaking.

That is where our mysterious eye icon comes in. Unlike the strength icon, the eye icon will only be visible when an enemy is nearby. This icon functions similarly to the detection system in Skyrim and Fallout. It is more of an on-off system rather than a sort of scale where an enemy gradually notices you.

If you don’t see the icon on your HUD, you are safe and sound. However, if the icon shows up, an enemy has seen you and is actively hunting you down. This means you will want to either run or try to hide until the eye icon goes away on your HUD.

Outside of trying to sneak through areas covered in enemies, you can also use this system as an indicator to know if you are in danger. If you happen to notice the icon on your HUD and don’t want to fight whatever is hunting you, you will want to run back to your base to try to wait them out.

If you are having a hard time getting to areas without running into any enemies, you might want to consider making yourself some good armor and gearing up a bit to try to take them on. Getting your hands on a gun will also help you in any fight.

It doesn’t matter if you are looking to fight the enemies or steer clear of them to collect resources. You will always want to keep an eye on your HUD to see if the eye icon appears so you can know if you are safe or not.

This article was updated on February 27th, 2023