What Does the Iron Flask Do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

With the number of items in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s hard to track what they all do. One mysterious item is the Iron Flask, with a description that states, “A flask that can hold friends and foes. Likely to make the former the latter.” This guide will cover what the Iron Flask does in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to use it.

How to Use the Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Iron Flask in Baldur’s Gate 3 has a beast called the “Spectator” inside that players can unleash if they decide to do so. There are a few uses for the Iron Flask. You can either open it, throw it, use it to sneak by guards or give it to a character named Zarys during the “Missing Shipment” quest. Which route should you take? Below we will discuss each decision.

Opening the Iron Flask

If you would like to open the Iron Flask, feel free to do so by checking through Intelligence. The game will inform you that it contains a beast inside, which you can release and unleash on your enemies and party members. You probably shouldn’t open it, considering the reward you get for the Missing Shipment quest is more worth it.

Throwing the Iron Flask

Similar to opening it, you can release the Spectator inside by throwing it toward your enemy. The bottle will deal impact damage, and then the beast will come out and fight briefly. This is cool initially, but as I said previously, saving the Iron Flask for the Missing Shipment quest is probably best.

Use the Iron Flask for Stealth

Another way to use the Iron Flask is as a distraction against a group of guards. Considering the Spectator inside the flask is so tough to take down, it will require many fighters to do the job. If you are trying to sneak into a particular area, using the Iron Flask as a distraction may be all you need to complete a stealth quest.

Give the Iron Flask to Zarys During the Missing Shipment Quest

I recommend this method since it is the best way to use the Iron Flask. Using the Iron Flask for the Missing Shipment quest will reward you with a unique bow called the Harold. If you want to add this strong bow to your inventory, do not check or take the Iron Flask out of the chest; instead, give it to Zarys. Checking the flask before doing so will cause Zarys to attack you when trying to hand it over. Additionally, completing this quest will improve the merchant at Zhentarim Hideout.

