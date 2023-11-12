What Does “You can only open this chest in your dreams” Mean in World of Warcraft (WoW) Dragonflight?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While adventuring in The Emerald Dream, you may have encountered Unwaking Echoes with the message, “You can only open this chest in your dreams.” This guide explains how to use the Dreaming buff in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight to open locked chests within The Emerald Dream.

How to Open a Chest (Unwaking Echo) in Your Dreams in WoW: Dragonflight

Throughout World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Emerald Dream zone, you can find several Unwaking Echo chests that can only be opened “in your dreams.” Thankfully, Attack of the Fanboy’s resident napping expert is here to help.

To open treasures in WoW with the “You can only open this chest in your dreams” message, type /sleep in the chat box and hit enter. Your character will fall asleep, and you can control a translucent green version of them while their body naps.

While “dreaming,” you can click on the locked Unwaking Echo to open it and collect the rewards inside, including reputation, Flightstones, and cosmetic items. There are four Unwaking Echoes to find in Dragonflight, and we have the locations for all of them below.

All Unwaking Echoes in The Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Download the TomTom AddOn, if you don’t have them already, and paste the following coordinates for in-game directions to each Unwaking Echo — or use the map provided to hunt them down yourself. I’ve also provided screenshots of their exact locations further down this article.

/way #2200 69 52 Verdant Landing Unwaking Echo

/way #2200 55 22 Eye of Ysera Unwaking echo

/way #2200 54.80 44.61 Haven Hascades Unwaking Echo (Cave entrance)

/way #2200 46.39 86.17 Island Unwaking Echo



The first Unwaking Echo is inside the building at the Verdant Landing flight point (69, 52). Sleep and carefully tiptoe around the Sleepstruck Hatchlings to loot it. I got some Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and Whelpling’s Dreaming Crest from this one, as well as Dream Wardens reputation.

The second Unwaking Echo is next to the sleeping green dragon at Eye of Ysera (55, 22). I looted 22 Flightstones, 35 Dragon Isles Supplies, Gardener’s Lightstaff cosmetic staff, and gained 200 Dream Wardens reputation.

The next Unwaking Echo is inside a cave (54.80, 44.61) at the end of the lake running from Eye of Ysera into Lushdream Crags. I looted 21 Flightstones, 35 Dragon Isles Supplies, Verdant Gleaner’s Scythe cosmetic weapon, and gained 200 Dream Wardens reputation.

The final Unwaking Echo is on an unnamed island in the south (46.39, 86.17). This one is rather tricky to spot, and you may need to waggle your mouse around the general area to find it. I looted 21 Flightstones, 38 Dragon Isles Supplies, Camber’s Knife cosmetic weapon, and earned 200 Dream Wardens reputation.

This guide was written while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on PC.

