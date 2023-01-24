What Is A “Bacon” In Roblox?

As gamers boot up Roblox for the first time to see what kind of experiences they can find themselves within, there is a good chance they may have been called a Bacon by another player, especially if they have jumped into the game without taking the chance to make their avatar their own. No matter if players are jumping in with a male or female avatar, being called a Bacon is almost a rite of passage.

But, what exactly does it mean to be a Bacon? Is it something horrible in the world of Roblox, or is it just a little innocent phrase muttered by those that are more familiar with the game themselves? Let’s learn some Roblox slang before jumping back into something like Rainbow Friends, and see what we can do to prevent it from happening again!

What Does It Mean To Get Called A Bacon In Roblox?

Thankfully, getting called a Bacon while exploring the world of Roblox isn’t anything to be scared of. Getting referred to as a Bacon means that you’ve been spotted while using the default avatar, without applying any sort of customization. This normally shows players that you’re either brand new to the platform or have accepted your new fate as a Bacon.

But, why is it referred to as Bacon, you may be asking yourself? Well, it’s all because of the hair, which looks like strips of cooked bacon, cascading down the head of the character like a greasy waterfall. Thankfully, the female avatar has gotten the better end of the stick, and her hair just looks a bit more natural overall.

Thankfully, there is no ill intent when it comes to this nickname, as it’s usually lovingly tossed around by more passionate players of these experiences. However, some more toxic players use the guise of a Bacon avatar to act like jerks in lobbies, which has garnered a little bit of a reaction as of late. As can be seen in this particular Reddit thread, players have varying opinions when it comes to Bacons.

While the stigma of being a new player could negatively impact your enjoyment of the game, Roblox does offer a fair number of free cosmetics that give new players the chance to customize their character without needing to spend any Robux if they find themselves bothered by being called a Bacon in any experience they’ve joined.

With the sheer number of experiences rivaling the absolute number of customizable options that gamers can find while on the Roblox platform, those that are planning on staying for a while can easily find some great options to make their avatar more personalized. However, if you have no objections to being a Bacon, keep it that way. Roblox is all about creativity, so finding your perfect style, Bacon or not, will lead to better times in this world.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023