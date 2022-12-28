Minecraft players are able to find a wide array of minerals while venturing through the many biomes part of their own fully customizable world. But once obtained, what can you use Copper for in the game? Now, in order to help you make the most of all of the resources available in the game, here’s what Copper is used for in Minecraft.

What is Copper Used For in Minecraft

Like many of the other minerals currently featured throughout the many versions of Minecraft, once you find Copper Ore, you can then turn them into Copper Ingots. The Ingots can then, upon acquisition, be crafted into a Lightning Rod and the usual Blocks used for construction. The ingots are also one of the main ingredients needed to make a Spyglass, together with an Amethyst Shard.

How to Make Both a Lightning Rod and the Spyglass in Minecraft

With that said, you can craft a Lightning Rod in Minecraft by placing three Copper Ingots vertically on your crafting board. in order to unlock the advanced grid needed to craft the rod, you will need to have acquired the Crafting Table beforehand. Once crafted, the Lightning Rod can be used to avoid having your home set on fire or destroyed by lightning strikes.

On the other hand, you will be able to craft the Spyglass by placing one Amethyst Shard and two Copper Ingots on the crafting grid, vertically and in that order.

To recap, here’s how to craft both the Lightning Rod and the Spyglass in Minecraft:

Lightning Rod: Place three Copper Ingots vertically in the Crafting grid.

Spyglass: Place one Amethyst Shard and two Copper Ingots vertically on the crafting grid, in that order.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Mobile Devices – Android & iOS.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022