What Is EaglerCraft in Minecraft? Free Browser Minecraft Explained

While Minecraft may be one of the most popular games on the planet, there are still a fair number of players who haven’t had the chance to jump into this wonderful sandbox-building simulator. Those that are hoping to flex their creative muscles before dipping into the game may be hoping to try it before they buy it.

That’s where sites like EaglerCraft come into play. But, what exactly is EaglerCraft, and why would players want to jump onto something like this before getting involved with the full and proper title? Let’s find out if EaglerCraft is a safe site, and if you may be able to play Minecraft on your school or work computer without getting caught.

What Is EaglerCraft for Minecraft?

As mentioned above, EaglerCraft is a Minecraft client that allows players to get lost in the world of this particular creation game without needing to purchase the game. Based on older versions of the Java Edition, players can jump right into Single or Multiplayer gameplay directly through their browser.

While players may not be able to access certain aspects of this title, like the Snapshots or Armor Trims, those that are hoping to finally see what the hype is about will get the perfect taste of what this title has to offer. Even if gamers are hoping to jump in with friends and build some masterpieces, there are dedicated servers that give players the chance to try out multiple different multiplayer modes, which is unique and exciting, even for Veterans of the ‘Craft.

Is EaglerCraft Safe to Use?

EaglerCraft is shown to be safe to use, as it does not require your Microsoft or Mojang account to log in, so players can jump right in without needing to create any sort of account. There is also the tired and true lock on the browser bar, meaning that the site is encrypted and will not be stealing information as players continue their journey to carve the most pumpkins on a Multiplayer Server.

Much like Slope Unblocked, players can jump into this version of Minecraft on their device of choice, as long as it is supported. Once they have accessed the site, players can register for a unique account that will only be used on this particular website and play through different Multiplayer modes. This account will give players the chance to log in on different devices while maintaining the progress that they’ve made on their adventure.

Does EaglerCraft Work On Consoles or Mobile Devices?

Unfortunately, for those on a Console or Mobile Device, this particular way to try before you buy is not available. Since Bedrock is the only edition of Minecraft available on either of those particular platforms, this Java release will not properly work on them.

No matter if players are seasoned Minecraft veterans, or just want a chance to play their favorite game with a new group of people, EaglerCraft is a safe and reliable way for those wanting to try this particular game out before purchasing a normal copy of it.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023