How-to-Carve-a-Pumpkin-in-Minecraft

When exploring Minecraft‘s various biomes, you may eventually stumble across a small crop of Pumpkins. At first, they look similar to Melons, but they will drop an entire block rather than drop a stack of slices. While they’re a valuable ingredient to things like Pumpkin Pie and can make an excellent addition to any forest-dwelling base, Pumpkins can also be carved and worn, which is something players usually overlook. However, carving Pumpkins is an interesting process in Minecraft, so read on to find out how you can carve your crop.

Can You Carve Pumpkins in Minecraft?

Carving a Pumpkin is incredibly simple once you know what you’re doing since you don’t need to enter a crafting screen to do so. Instead, place your Pumpkin block in front of you, and use sheep shears on it as you would to collect wool, and a face will appear on the Pumpkin, signifying it has been successfully carved. Doing this will also drop 1-4 Pumpkin seeds, so you can re-grow the crop you used. However, it’s very important to note that once a Pumpkin has been carved, you won’t be able to un-carve it. Luckily there are multiple uses for your now-carved Pumpkin.

If you place a carved pumpkin in a crafting table and a single torch, you will be able to craft a Jack O Lantern, which will act similarly to a torch but emit less light. Generally, they are more decoration than a decent light source, but they can still look cool with your build. In addition, a carved Pumpkin can be worn in the helmet slot, which will affect your vision on the screen since you will only be able to see the shape of the pumpkin carve, but it’s a good deterrent for Creepers, so it’s worth having one on hand should you be going cave exploring.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023