What is Quantum Essence in Starfield and How to Use It

As you encounter the Starborn enemies in Starfield, you may notice that you receive Quantum Essence for defeating them. This is a mysterious resource but is very powerful for players. In this guide, we will explain what Quantum Essence is and how to use it.

What Does Quantum Essence Do in Starfield?

Simply put, Quantum Essence is an item in Starfield that increases the recharge rate for all your powers. In other words, it will allow players to use their powers more frequently. This is a great way to strengthen your character during combat or speed up harvest farming, depending on the power you have equipped.

How to Use Quantum Essence in Starfield

Using Quantum Essence is straightforward; all you need to do is go into your powers menu in the pause menu. When you enter the Powers menu, you will notice Quantum Essence is at the screen’s bottom left corner. It will state, “Consume to increase Starborn Power regeneration speed for 60 seconds.” Press the appropriate button next to Quantum Essence to use it.

Sixty seconds doesn’t seem like a long time, but considering how slowly the powers typically recharge, this makes a massive difference.

At the time of writing, it doesn’t seem there is a way to equip Quantum Essence for quick use. Instead, you must always head into your Powers menu whenever you want to use a Quantum Essence.

How to Get More Quantum Essence in Starfield

Players can get Quantum Essence by defeating the Starborn enemy type in Starfield. These enemies are pretty rare and start to show up more frequently toward the middle-to-end game of the main story. Also, whenever you complete a temple for a new power, a Starborn will appear outside the temple for you to fight and obtain a new Quantum Essence.

Since Starborn enemies are the only way to get Quantum Essence in Starfield, farming it is challenging. Each Starborn drops one Quantum Essence, so make sure you use this powerful resource only when you really need it!

