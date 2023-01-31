What is The Ascendant Challenge This Week in Destiny 2? (January 31 – February 7)

The Ascendant Challenge is one of the many hidden secrets of the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. Under normal circumstances, you won’t be able to access these challenges at all. However, consume a Tincture of Queensfoil, and you will be able to spot the portal that will teleport you to the Ascendant Plane.

This Tincture of Queensfoil can be purchased from either Petra Venj in exchange for 50 Bayron Boughs, or you can acquire it by looting the various chests spread throughout this area. So what’ the challenge this week, and how do you complete it?

How to Complete The Ascendant Challenge This Week in Destiny 2

The Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 for this week is known as the Shattered Ruins Garrison Challenge and can be found near the Spine of Keres in the Divalian Mists area. This might be the easiest challenge or the toughest challenge and highly depends upon your movement skills. Since it’s a jumping puzzle, if you’re able to jump properly, then this should be cake walk. But if you’re a Hunter and you end up struggling with this challenge, you might want to get the St0mp-EE5 out of the vault!

After you’ve reached the area shown in the image above, consume a Tincture of Queensfoil, and you will be able to spot the portal. Make your way through it and then complete the jumping puzzle till you reach the top of the area. There will be a small boss fight here. Defeat the boss and collect your loot which comprises of some Dreaming City gear.

If you manage to pick up the Ascendant Challenge-related weekly bounty from Petra Venj, you will be rewarded with an additional piece of gear when you turn this bounty in. These Ascendant Challenges rotate every week. There are a total of six such challenges of varying difficulty, so come back again next week to see what challenge is on the cards. Given that the Season of the Seraph is about to conclude, it’s time you start stocking up on Ascendant Shards and some weapons that will help you sail through the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023