What Is the Best Pokeball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Poke Balls are essential to every trainer’s adventure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll undoubtedly collect various ones during your journey. However, while the standard Poke Ball is something you may be incredibly used to seeing, there’s a chance you’ll experience some new ones you don’t understand. In addition, some of these Poke Balls can be essential to use given the circumstance and location you’re catching a Pokemon in, such as a Dusk Ball at night or in a cave or a Dive Ball if you’re stranded in the Paldean Sea, which raises the question of which Pokeball is best to have on hand in the game. So read on to find out which Ball you should stock up on when you have the chance.

Which Pokeball is Best in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to declaring which Poke Ball is the best, a lot of trainers will immediately jump to the Master Ball since it guarantees a catch regardless of a Pokemon’s HP or level, but since each trainer is limited to having a single Master Ball, each game, the elusive nature means they aren’t as great as you think. Therefore, defining the best Poke Ball has to include a type you can constantly stock up on and something just as efficient as catching first try. Thus, the Quick Ball is one of the best and most efficient items to purchase during your adventure.

Even though the Quick Ball doesn’t guarantee a first-time catch, the chances of successfully catching a wild Pokemon during the first time is 5x a standard Poke Ball. The only catch with this tool is that the further you go into a battle, the less likely it is to pull off a successful catch. Additionally, if your active Pokemon is holding a quick ball, it will guarantee the move Fling fails each time. All in all, it’s a cheap and efficient way to catch wild Pokemon straight away rather than trying to knock down their HP and using any other ball.

Quick Balls can be purchased from any Deibird Presents or Pokemarts across the entire region, so you’ll never be in short supply. They are slightly more expensive than your standard Poke Ball, costing 1’000 Pokedollars per piece rather than 200. However, you can also find a selection of them from random drops across the region, so it’s worth keeping your eyes on the ground if you’re looking to stock up quickly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022