How Do You Catch Water Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

For players looking to complete their Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, an unbeknownst challenger may hinder your progress in more ways than you could expect. Many things have changed in the Paldea Region, including no longer having the ability to fish for certain sea-fairing Pokemon.

So, if that’s the case, how are players supposed to obtain these friendly fish? Can you just walk into the water and swim towards them, or what’s the deal here? Can you get a Fishing Rod later in the game to try and obtain Pokemon and items? Can you purchase Water Wings at a nearby clothing shop to take a relaxing dip in the ocean?

How To Find And Catch Water Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few different ways that players will be able to find and capture these deep-sea monsters. One of the first options that players will have is getting their Legendary ride feeling better, which is done by completing the Titan storyline. As players continue to beat Titans across the lands of Paldea, their Legendary of choice will begin healing and earning new powers. One of these powers is the ability to Swim, allowing players to explore the ocean blue.

Another option players will have is waiting for Pokemon to approach the shore, and there is unfortunately no way to bait them towards the land. However, there are a fair number of Pokemon that are available within Pokeball Toss range, so standing on the edge of the water and using the ZR Button to initiate a Pokemon Battle will give players a chance to finally nab that special monster they’ve been waiting to find. Don’t worry, Pokemon that are not normally Water-type will get a special little flotation device to ensure they don’t receive extra damage.

No matter if you are farming for items or planning on becoming the Champion of Paldea, Water-type Pokemon are one of the best around. Even for those who love creatures like Magikarp, having one of these special monsters in their party will allow gamers to become the greatest in all the land.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022