What is Wartales Ghost Carcass Used For?

Are you wondering what Wartales Ghost Carcass is used for? You get Ghost Carcass by traveling into areas that are covered in mist. Inside the mist, you will see ghost animals patrolling the area. You then need to kill these animals to get Ghost Carcass. After killing Ghost Packs you can loot Ghost Carcass, but what exactly is it used for?

What is Ghost Carcass in Wartales Used For?

You can do the following things with Ghost Carcass:

Jerky: Ghost Carcass is classified as a meat item by the game, but you must turn it into jerky first.

White Leather: You need White Leather to craft Tier 3 weapons.

Distract Enemies: You can drop it to distract enemies from attacking you.

How to Make Jerky with Ghost Carcass in Wartales

To make jerky with Ghost Carcass in Wartales, you must first obtain the Drying Rack. You can get the blueprint for 200 Pristine Teeth from the Highlands Trackers Camp located at Tiltren. Once you have obtained the blueprint, you can build it with the following crafting materials:

2 x Cloth

6 x Rope

0 x Wood

After building the Drying Rack you can place Ghost Carcass on it to transform them into edible Jerky.

How to Make White Leather with Ghost Carcass in Wartales

You can unlock the Tanning Rack by purchasing the blueprint for 200 Pristine Teeth from Arthes Trackers camp or by upgrading Cannibalism in the research tree. After building the Tanning Rack, you must upgrade it to level 2 before you can turn Ghost Carcass into White Leather.

How to Distract Animals with Ghost Carcass in Wartales

The final use of Ghost Carcass lets you drop it to distract enemies like a wolf. This will waste the Ghost Carcass item, but it can prevent you from losing a character making it worth it in an emergency. All you need to do is drop a Ghost Carcass from your inventory next to the wolf, and it will become distracted.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023