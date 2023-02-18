Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering about what plant excretes Stinksap in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, you are not alone. This is perhaps one of the trickiest questions you will come across when encountering a peculiar student named Sophronia Franklin. She will ask you trivia questions that, when answered correctly, will reward you with the Field Guide page needed to learn the Transformation spell in Hogwarts Legacy. Without further ado, let’s check out the answer below.

The Plant that Excretes Stinksap in Hogwarts Legacy

So what plant excretes Stinksap in Hogwarts Legacy? The answer is Mibulus Mimbletonia. This cactus-looking plant is said to be a scarce magical plant and is believed to have originated in Assyria. In case you didn’t realize, the Mibulus Mimbletonia is the password to access the Gryffindor common room in the Harry Potter universe.

The unique thing about this plant is that it has pulsing and wriggling characteristics and uses a one-of-a-kind defense when threatened. When poked, the plant will squirt Stinksap, a non-poisonous green fluid, from its surface. While it’s not completely harmful, it’s said to smell like “rancid manure.” The odor released by Stinksap is so strong that it can cause people to feel nauseous and even faint.

Knowing that, this plant is definitely something you want to avoid messing with. Despite its horrible smell, the Stinksap is quite valuable in the wizarding world, especially for those with pets. For generations, it has been used to nurse ill animals. In fact, Hagrid has even used this liquid in an attempt to nurse Aragog, leader of the Acromantula colony in the Forbidden Forest, back to health.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023