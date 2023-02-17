Which Magical Creature is the Only One Known to Produce Eggs Through its Mouth In Hogwarts Legacy?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sophronia Franklin loves to ask you some difficult questions during the “Professor Weasley’s Assignment” side quest in Hogwarts Legacy. While you don’t need to answer all of these questions correctly to move on in the quest, you will be rewarded with special potions if you do get them all right. One more challenging question is which beast produces eggs through its mouth. We have the answer for you.

Which Beast Produce Eggs Through its Mouth?

So “which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?” The answer is none other than the Runespoor. Once you answer this correctly, she will congratulate you and move on to other challenging questions. Make sure you know Mount Greylock is where the Ilvermore School of Witchcraft is located, and Amortentia is the most powerful love potion known to wizardkind.

That will end the second round of questions as Sophronia moves into round three for the most challenging ones. If you messed up on the first round and want to try again, make sure you study which magical creature was in the game of Quidditch, which potion is referred to as Liquid Luck, which artifacts involve the Tale of Three Brothers, and which ball is the largest in Quidditch!

Once you finish the quiz, you can collect the book that Professor Weasley wants you to grab next to Sophronia. Bring it back to her in her classroom, and she will teach you the Transformation spell, perfect for turning your enemies into throwable objects during battle.

Now that you succeeded in Sophronia’s quiz, you are more prepared for the OWLS exams than ever. This will become available to you once you have beaten the game, and although it isn’t mandatory, it is still a neat little addition that the developers added to the game.

Some players have reported having trouble knowing where to go to finish the OWLS objective, so make sure you understand what must be done to complete them successfully.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023