Where is the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Located in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you are a Potterhead or just wanted to ride a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you might want to know the answer to Sophronia’s question about Ilvermorny. Hogwarts isn’t the only school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you know. Here is where the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is located in Hogwarts Legacy.

Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Answer in Hogwarts Legacy

To keep things brief, the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is located in The Mount Greylock. Instead of the Amazon Rainforest or the Pyrenees, the correct answer for this question is Mount Greylock.

Interestingly enough, Mount Greylock is located in Massachusetts which means that the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is an American school. When we think of the Wizarding World, we usually think of the UK, but the witches and wizards have been going to school at Ilvermorny in America since the 17th century.

Like Hogwarts, Ilvermorny has four different houses that students get sorted into. The four houses in Ilvermorny are the Horned Serpent, the Wampus, the Thunderbird, and the Pukwudgie. These four houses generally represented witches and wizards that were scholars, warriors, adventurers, and healers, respectively.

The same classes that are taught at Hogwarts are taught at Ilvermorny. The classes include Defense Against the Dark Arts, Charms, Transfiguration, Potions, Arithmancy, Study of Ancient Runes, Creature Care, and Xylomancy, which is an extracurricular class that teaches divination with twigs.

In Fantastical Beasts and Where to Find Them, Newt Scamander travels to New York and meets Porpentina and Queenie Goldstein. Both Porpentina and Queenie attended Ilvermorny.

There is much to learn about other wizarding schools like Ilvermorny, but that is all you need to know to answer Sophronia’s question. Now, you need to know what is the only magical creature that produces eggs through their mouths.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023