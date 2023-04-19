What Time Does Dead Island 2 Come Out?

Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios

Against all odds, Dead Island 2 is almost here! If you have been waiting years for Dead Island 2, take comfort in knowing the wait is almost over. But when exactly will Dead Island 2 be available? For that, you’ve come to the right place.

Dead Island 2: Release Time, Explained

According to the PlayStation Store, Dead Island 2 releases at 9:00pm PT on April 20, 2023. That would be 12:00am ET on April 21, 2023, and 5:00am BST on April 21, 2023.

You can pre-download Dead Island 2 so that it is available to jump right in when the unlock time comes. To do that, you need around 20 to 70 GBs free depending on your platform. For some reason, last-gen consoles only need 20 GBs for Dead Island 2 while current-gen and PC need around 50 to 70 GB.

Dead Island 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. There is an exclusive deal with Epic Games, so if you want to play Dead Island 2 on Pc, you need to do it through Epic Games. While Dead Island 2 runs on last-gen consoles, it’ll perform and look much better on current-gen hardware.

While you wait for the second hand to hit the exact time that Dead Island 2 unlocks, you can research who all the characters are and their abilities. You can also check out how to earn the Tricksters’ Smile Knife as a bonus in-game weapon. The more weapons, the merrier, right?

Dead Island 2 has a lot in store for you. Hopefully, you enjoy your journey through Hell-A as much as we did. To make your experience that much better, find out how to play crossplay.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023