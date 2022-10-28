When Do Raya and Kermit The Frog Release In Disney Mirrorverse?

If you’ve been waiting to find a reason to jump into Disney Mirrorverse, there has never been a better time. With the newest patch released on October 24 for Version 2.1, two fan-favorite characters have finally made their way into this epic RPG adventure.

But, if you’re looking to get your hands on Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as Kermit The Frog from The Muppets, you’ve come to the right place. Find out when they’ll be added to the game, or if they’re already available with the most recent patch, and the powers they’ll be able to bring to the game!

When Will Raya And Kermit The Frog Be Unlockable In Disney Mirrorverse

While you can view both of these characters inside the game, you’ll need to wait a little longer before you can add them to your increasing roster of Guardians. While we have a Tier List of Characters in the game already, it will be interesting to find out where these two will fall once they are released into the wild.

With Raya coming as an unlockable character on November 7 alongside the Heart of the Hopeful Quest, we only have a short time to wait before we can add her to our team and see what she can bring to the table. For everyone’s favorite amphibian, we may need to wait a little longer until the Ballad of the Swamp King Quest is unleashed on November 21.

Raya and Kermit Stats in Disney Mirrorverse

If you’re looking to add a new character to your team, the initial look at these two offers promising potential to become great characters. With overall great stats to boot, we’ll just need to wait and see how they play once they finally make their way into the game.

Raya Stats for Disney Mirrorverse

When your favorite Dragon Warrior is maxed out, here are the stats you can look forward to:

HP: 7477

Attack: 7477

Defense: 7041

Focus: 6855

Kermit The Frog Stats for Disney Mirrorverse

While it may not be easy being green, you’ll find that he’ll easily be on your team with his max stats:

HP: 7840

Attack: 7622

Defense: 7412

Focus: 5982

While the wait feels almost unbearable, know that it will be more than worth it once these two characters make their way into the game, alongside all of the new quests you’ll be able to partake in during November and December! There’s always something to do, so make sure you’re giving this title a try, especially for the bountiful supply of characters it offers.

Disney Mirrorverse is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022