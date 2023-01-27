Warframe seemed pretty quiet for the first month of 2023, but now with everything back in full swing, we have a better idea of what’s to come in the near future. While we’re still awaiting huge updates like the Duviri Paradox, there are more imminent updates coming. Of those is Citrine’s Last Wish, a more classic Warframe-styled update. Here is everything we know regarding this update.

When Does Citrine’s Last Wish Release in Warframe?

From what we know from the most recent DevStream, we can expect this update to drop sometime in February 2023. No exact date was given, but there won’t be downtime between now and when the update is released.

Starting February 1, Valentine’s Day-themed event, Star Days, is making a return. Ticker will be selling all sorts of limited-time wares ranging from emotes, to cosmetics, and more. These items will cost Debt Bonds, giving players more of an incentive to complete bounties in the Orb Vallis. Get to grinding before the event concludes on February 15.

What to Expect in Citrine’s Last Wish

When this update comes out, expect to see a new Warframe, signature weapons for the Frame, and more.

Citrine, the 52nd Warframe is looking to be an all-rounder. She’ll be assuming more of a support role. Where she will be in terms of the meta and her synergy with other classes is to be determined.

Alongside her, she’ll also have the new shotgun, Steflos. This is an energy-based projectile gun that will have some good crowd-control potential. She’ll also have the Corufell “Gun Scythe” weapon. It’ll work just like the Hespar from the Angels of the Zariman update, but with a gun-based heavy attack.

Expect there to be a new mini-quest akin to the lesser-grand updates. This will come with a “Defense mission with a twist” called Mirror Defense. What we know about it is limited, but we’ll get a better idea of what it is closer to release. Finally, expect new cosmetics like Drifter “facial visages”, the Ember Voidshell Skin, new Arcandes, Warframe Augment mods, and the new Rhino Deathwatch skin.

All in all, while this is more of an old-style Warframe update, the new mode addition and grinding methods will help occupy the time until we get further news regarding highly awaited updates like the aforementioned Duviri Paradox and cross-save.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023