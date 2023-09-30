When is Deltarune Chapter 3 Coming Out?

Developed by Toby Fox, Deltarune is a popular role-playing game where you play as a young child raised by monsters who are pulled into worlds of darkness inhabited by a diverse cast of friendly (and unfriendly) characters. The game’s story, which spans one week, is divided into chapters, and Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 have won over both gamers and critics with their colorful art style and humorous tone. Naturally, this has left many wondering when Chapter 3 of Deltarune is coming out.

Deltarune Chapter 3 Release Date

Toby Fox has been keeping his fans updated on the progress of Deltarune Episode 3 through a free monthly newsletter, and this month’s newsletter revealed that Chapter 3’s development cycle has reached a critical milestone. In the newsletter, which has been archived on Nintendo Life, Fox announced that Episode 3 is “playable from beginning to end” but stressed that he still has quite a bit of work to do before the game is ready to be released.

While there’s no definite release date for Chapter 3, Toby Fox stated on the official Delatarune website that it will not come out until Chapters 4 and 5 are ready to release. The release window between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 was over three years, so the wait for Chapters 3, 4, and 5 could be about that length or even longer. In the same article, Fox confirmed that unlike Chapters 1 and 2, Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will have a price tag attached to them, and the cost would be “definitely going to cost more than Undertale.” As of writing, copies of Undertale run at around $9.99 to $75.00.

Fortunately for all of those Deltarun fans out there, there is still plenty of Deltarune content for you to enjoy while you wait. Chapter 1 of Deltarune was released for free on the 31st of October 2018, and is available on PC, Switch, and PS4. Chapter 2 was released on the 17th of September 2021 and is available on the same systems as of writing. As of writing, both episodes are free.

If you’ve recently completed both Chapters of Deltarune, you could play (or re-play) Fox’s first game, Undertale, which shares many themes and gameplay elements with Deltarune. Undertale is celebrating its eighth anniversary with a new line of merchandise, including t-shirts and pairs of Torial-themed slippers.

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023