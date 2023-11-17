When is Shipment Coming to Modern Warfare 3?

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of maps that will give you a burst of nostalgia every time you set foot in them such as Rust. However, Shipment is one map that many like me will be wondering when it could make an entrance to the selection.

This article will take you through some ideas of when Shipment may arrive for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

When Will Shipment Arrive for Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

There is currently no confirmed date for when Shipment will arrive but the developers have confirmed that there are going to be 12 post-launch maps so far. I know there has already been plenty of community discussion on the topic of Shipment making a return. I would expect that Shipment may arrive before the end of this year if it was planned to be released.

The Modern Warfare II maps play so much better in Modern Warfare 3 MP with classic mini map, good movement, and more. Wow, we could’ve had this all year. pic.twitter.com/NghJRepYoB — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 16, 2023

This speculation is based on the fact that last year for Modern Warfare II, we had Shipment appear midway through December. Even if it doesn’t make an appearance this year during December, there is a high chance it does during early next year. For now, it’s best to just enjoy the maps already on offer in Multiplayer until the new ones arrive.

When Did Shipment First Release in Call of Duty?

Shipment was first available in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and has had a long history since then appearing in multiple entries. I remember playing on the map for the first time and highly enjoying how close quarters it was. During modes like free-for-all, it was effortlessly engaging for allowing plenty of chokepoint holds.

Even though spawn-killing was quite common, the improvements to the map in later versions made it much more bearable but it was always an enjoyable map. Along with this, it was perfect for leveling up your weapons fast so in Modern Warfare 3 this is likely not to change.

