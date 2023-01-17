Are you wondering where you can find Blood Clot in Valheim? The Blood Clot item is an item used for crafting. Unfortunately, it is difficult to find as you can only get it for killing one type of creature in Valheim, which can be challenging to locate and find enough for use in crafting recipes. Lucky for us, there is another strategy we can employ that makes it easier to farm the creature that drops the Blood Clot item, saving you lots of time and frustration. Here is everything you need to know on where to find Blood Clot in Valheim so you can make all of the items and potions you need.

Where Do You Find Blood Clot in Valheim?

The Blood Clot item is a loot item from Ticks in the Mistlands biome. More specifically, they will spawn in the Infested Mines, and the Giant Remains locations. Ticks are weak to Pierce damage, so keep that in mind when killing them. Here is the Blood Clot item profile:

Type: Material

Material Usage: Crafting

Crafting Weight: 0.5

0.5 Stack: 50

50 Teleprotable: Yes

What is Blood Clot Used for in Valheim?

The Blood Clot item is used to craft the following items:

Mead Base: Major Healing

Mead Base: Minor Eitr

Staff of Protection

Uncooked Magically Stuffed Shroom

How to Farm Blood Clot Easily in Valheim

You can easily farm Blood Clot by abusing the drops of a Gjall. You want to find and aggro a Gjall on flat terrain. You can find Gjalls in the Mistlands during the day and nighttime. They have a very rare spawn frequency. Remember that the Gjalls will despawn at dawn if you are farming at night. Once you have found one, keep avoiding its attacks, and it will constantly spawn ticks in small groups of three. You can continue to kill these ticks to obtain a large amount of Blood Clots.

Valheim is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023