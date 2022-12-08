Are you wondering how to unlock Creative Mode in Valheim, so you have the utmost freedom when building? The one potentially frustrating aspect of Valheim is being limited in your ability to build whatever you want. Are you looking to build insane structures like a gladiator coliseum to entertain your people or a huge castle to rule over your land? There isn’t an official Creative Mode option you can enable, but you can remove the limitations on you using the game’s built-in Console Commands and Debug Mode. Using these two functions can be scary if you have never done it before but don’t worry, we will be with you every step! Here is everything you need to know about unlocking Creative Mode in Valheim.

How to Unlock Creative Mode in Valheim

There will be several steps you have to take to enable the ability to use Debug Mode and Console Commands. Here are the six steps you need to take:

Navigate to your Steam Library and find Valheim. Right-click and select Properties With the General tab selected, navigate to the Launch Options text box Type -console into the Launch Options text box Launch Valhiem, and while in-game, press the F5 button to bring up the Console Window Type devcommands in the Console Window to enable your ability to use Console Commands

in the Console Window to enable your ability to use Console Commands Type debugmode in the Console Window to enable the ability to use Debug Mode functions

Note: You must type in devcommands first before debugmode works. You may also have to retype devcommands in again after you quit and start your game over per some users.

You can now use Debug Mode functions to remove limitations on you and your building:

Press B to enable resourceless building. You will no longer need crafting resources like Fine Wood or need to unlock crafting benches like the Stone Cutter

to enable resourceless building. You will no longer need crafting resources like Fine Wood or need to unlock crafting benches like the Stone Cutter Press Z to enable flying

to enable flying Press K to kill all enemies located in a nearby radius

Here are useful Console Commands that will give you even more freedom:

Type freefly to enable free camera

to enable free camera Type exploremap to reveal the entire map

to reveal the entire map Type tod to change the time of day

Note: You will only be able to use Debug Mode and Console Commands during Solo play or on a server you Host.

Valheim is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022