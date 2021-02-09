Valheim – How to Make the Stone Cutter

Progression in Valheim is an extremely satisfying process, where you see yourself advancing through different eras, like Bronze Age, Iron Age and so on. Wooden structures and items can help you start your journey, but eventually as you can imagine, you will need stronger tools and establishments to survive the harsh world.

Before you start handling metal and other more advanced minerals, we first need to master one of the oldest natural ingredients we can find in any environment. Stone. To harvest and shape such a sturdy element, a Stone Cutter is the tool we need, so see below how you can actually have one.

How to make the Stone Cutter.

Quite a few items and requirements are needed to start creating your own Stone Cutter, so let’s take a look:

Surtling Cores – found in dungeons and from killing Surtlings , located in the Swamp biome

– found in dungeons and from killing , located in the biome Smelter unlocked – x20 Stone and x5 Surtling Cores

unlocked – and Create Scrap Iron with the Smelter – which will unlock the Stone Cutter blueprint

with the Smelter – which will unlock the blueprint Collect x10 Wood, 2 Iron, x4 Stone and build a Workbench.

Locate the Stone Cutter in your Crafting menu and simply click on it to build it.

There you have it, your Stone Cutter is ready to process some Stone and create magnificent tools to help you along your grand adventure. Since you are into crafting stuff, make sure to check this guide here, to see how you can save up a good amount of time when creating Metal and the likes.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.