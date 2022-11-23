Oranguru is one of the rarest Pokemons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With around a 10-15% chance of spawning and a 45% catch rate, catching this Pokemon is a challenging task. Despite that, you shouldn’t be discouraged if you’re planning to add this Normal-Psychic type of Pokemon to your party. Just like finding other Pokemons in general, all you need to do is visit a particular place where he usually appears. This guide will cover where to catch Oranguru in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Catch Oranguru in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Depending on your level, there are several areas where you can catch Oranguru in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re at a low level, you can head to the Tagtree Thicket. In this area, there’s a great chance you’ll encounter an Oranguru nearby a Team Star base. Meanwhile, If you have reached a certain level, you can also encounter Oranguru between the North Province (Area One) and North Province (Area Two). See the map below to check where you can generally find Oranguru.

Although catching this Pokemon may be tricky, the rarity makes it worth it. If you’re struggling to fight him, we’d recommend using a Bug or Dark-type Pokemon. Most importantly, make sure to leave some HP left when you’re about to throw your Pokeball at him. Try not to use some overkill moves that will likely cause him to faint. In addition, given his level and catch rate, you’ll want to use a Great Ball to secure him to your collection.

Unfortunately, this rare Pokemon is only available for Pokemon Scarlet players. However, players who bought Pokemon Violet can still get him by utilizing the Union Circle feature. Using this feature, players can join a Pokemon Scarlet player lobby, where they will gain access to Pokemon Scarlet-exclusive Pokemons. Alternatively, players can also find a buddy to trade for this Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022