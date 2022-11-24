Where to Catch Skrelp and Dragalge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, having a wide array of ready-to-go Pokémon is key, as you will actively need to switch your main party in order to overcome all of its challenges. With that said, Skrelp’s evolution Dragalgecan be considered a great pick for any team thanks to its high defense. But where can you catch Skrelp and Dragalge in the games? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where to catch both Skrelp and Dragalge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as how to evolve the former into the latter.

Where to Catch Skrelp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you can check out in the image below, you can find wild Skrelp all over the shores of Paldea, with the biggest quantity of the Pokémon being found on the shores located in the northmost part of the map.

In our case, we were able to find a few on the southwest part of the map, on the shore west of Alfornada city. We also advise that you only try to catch them during the daytime.

Where to Catch Dragalge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dragalge, on the other hand, is a much rarer spawn and can only be found in the northmost portion of Paldea, more specifically on the shores around North Province (Area Three).

How to Evolve Skrelp into Dragalge

You can evolve your Skrelp into a Dragalge in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by simply leveling the Pokémon up to level 48. With that said, in order to do that as fast as possible, we highly recommend that you make use of both Exp and, if needed, Rare Candy, both of which can be gained by completing Tera Raids all over Paldea.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022