Gathering resources in the lands of Hyrule can be intimidating in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With the world more open than ever before, with the Depths and skies in place, it can be tricky to decide where to start when you’re on the lookout for helpful materials. One precious mineral in the game is the ruby, a hot commodity for sales, crafting, or equipment enhancement. Find out where to farm rubies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) here!

Where Can You Farm or Find Rubies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

You’ll find rubies in TOTK to be most plentiful to farm in yellow glittering ore deposits (rare ore) and Stone Talus enemies scattered around the map. Rare Stone and Igneo Taluses are also excellent sources of this resource, and ore deposits can be found all around Hyrule, particularly deep inside caves or around the surface of Death Mountain.

Where Are Rare Ore Deposits to Farm Rubies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Death Mountain is probably the best biome to farm these, with a combination of plentiful rare ore deposits and caves to mine for rubies. When farming, it’s best to have a few set locations along with a physical path you can follow to find multiple at a time, and there are numerous ore deposits scattered around the exterior of the mountain, with several highlighted below:

Additionally, you can find rare ore deposits with a shot at rubies in Tears of the Kingdom in the following spots:

Puffer Beach Overhead Cave (0286, -3814, 0046) accessed using either Ascend or a strong updraft

Yiga Clan Maritta Branch (-0647, 2061, 0149) inside a cave along the slopes

Sahasra Slope Cave, directly beneath Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. You know, where you were sent on a quest to find mushrooms that was a total red herring?

All of these options, along with an intrepid trip along the exterior of Death Mountain will net you lots of rubies to farm in TOTK. Additionally, one other type of enemy you’ll want to consider is the Talus.

Taluses: Where Are Talus Enemies That Drop Rubies?

Talus enemies are semi-common boss-type foes encountered all around the world of Hyrule. But to find rubies in Tears of the Kingdom, your best bet will be either Rare Stone Taluses or Igneo Taluses. Location recommendations include:

Northeast of Puffer Beach Overhead Cave, on a plateau just above a path near the Lake of the Horse God (0523, -3706, 0059)

Death Mountain East Tunnel (2623, 2735, 0529, skull on Death Mountain map)

With these enemies, you can dispatch them fairly easily by targeting the ore deposits on their backs, and you’ll be rewarded appropriately with lots of ore! Igneo Taluses, however, should be first cooled off, such as with a White Chuchu Jelly arrow. Then you can get back to selling your rubies for rupees or paying off a Great Fairy to enhance your gear in TOTK!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.2.

- This article was updated on May 31st, 2023