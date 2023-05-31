Where to Farm Sticky Frogs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes nature in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom throws a little wrench in our plans for climbing the landscape. But, nature can also solve this problem if you use sticky frogs to create an elixir. If you need climbing ability in the rain or on other slick surfaces such as ice, here’s where to farm sticky frogs in TotK.

Best Places to Farm Sticky Frogs in TotK

In general, as you’re out traveling, areas with high walls are a good place to look for these bright blue and orange sticky frogs. Other great areas to keep an eye out for these amphibians include caves and lakes or ponds. But if you need to get your hands on some immediately, here are the places to go.

Outside Kakariko Village

West of Kakariko Village is a lake called Lantern Lake. South of the lake you’ll see a path that runs East to West before curving North into Kakariko Village. This is a trail that runs between high canyon walls. As you walk this path there are many sticky frogs along the walls of the canyons. As I was hunting for the best spots, I found this to be the most populated location. If you need many sticky frogs, I would go here.

Near Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

With all the water around the Zora Domain, I wasn’t surprised to find frogs regularly in this area. If you teleport to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, there are two tall rocks just down the stairs from the tower. Often there are sticky frogs clung to the walls of these rocks. There aren’t usually many, but they are almost always available there.

In Goponga Village Ruins Well

Another common area to find sticky frogs, in general, is inside wells. The Goponga Village Ruins Well in the Lanayru Wetlands is home to the notebook with the instructions on making the sticky elixir and will always have a few sticky frogs to nab. Again, when I’ve gone here there aren’t usually many but it is a fairly easy to get to location that will have a few if you need them in a pinch. Another bonus of this location, if you have flint, is there’s even a pot to cook up some elixirs in once you’re ready.

