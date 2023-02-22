Image: WayForward.

River City Girls 2 players can find a wide array of different Tarot Cards as they explore the city’s many new areas, all of which are needed to complete the An Unfortunate Situation quest and get its rewards. But where can you find all the cards? With that said, here’s where to find all tarot cards in River City Girls 2.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards in River City Girls 2: All Tarot Cards Locations

You can find a total of 22 Tarot Cards in River City Girls 2, with 3 being featured in Crosstown, 3 in Uptown, 3 in Downtown, 4 at Flatirons, as well as 3 on Ocean Heights, 3 on Technos, and 3 on Sanwakai Tower. You can check out the exact location of all cards below.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards in Crosstown

The first Crosstown Tarot Card can be found on North Ravine Lane. More specifically, the card will be hidden inside a red mailbox located near the area’s exit (right). Once you get the first one, you will be able to find the second Crosstown tarot card by heading to the Town Square area and then destroying the upper right column around the water fountain.

The third and last Crosstown Tarot Card can be found by heading to the Sports Store and then destroying the bell-holding manikin placed above a climbing wall.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards in Uptown

The first Uptown Tarot card can be found by heading to the Outdoor Plaza area and then destroying the map located at the lower left of the map. The second Tarot Card, on the other hand, can be found by heading to the fashion district and then destroying a street sign located between Andy Park and Sweet Crepes.

The third and final Uptown Tarot Card can be found by destroying a celebratory lantern placed above Soup ’n’ Sticks.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards in Downtown

The first Downtown Tarot Card can be found by heading to the Downtown Shopping area, going up a ramp, and then destroying a cafe table in a small room located above the Legal Drugs sign. After getting the first card, you can find the second Downtown Tarot Card by heading to the Apartments Floor 4 area and then destroying an old TV placed left of the door to apartment 25.

The third and final Downtown Tarot Card can be found by heading to the left entrance of the Subway Tunnel area and then destroying the first traffic light post you will find.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards on Flatirons

The first Flatirons Tarot Card can be found in the Abandoned Traiward area. More specifically, you will be able to find the card by heading right and then destroying the ”Don’t Punch DEAD INSIDE” wall located below the bridge. The second card can be found by heading to the Campground area and then destroying a wooden sign located left of the bus stop.

You will be able to find the third Flatirons tarot card by heading to the Graveyard area and then destroying the Barry M. Deep tombstone, located right by the ”I Wish I Sent That Chaim E-mail” one.

The fourth and final Flatirons tarot card can be found by heading to the Skeleton Market and then destroying the first box located directly in front of the area’s exit (right).

Where to Find All Tarot Cards on Technos

The first Technos Tarot Card can be found by heading to the Security Gate area and then destroying the blue sculpture placed above a pink bicycle. The second one, on the other hand, can be found by heading to Technos Museum and then destroying the glass display case featuring a console. The case will be located in front of the area’s left exit.

The third and final Technos Tarot Card can be found by heading to the Biosphere area and then destroying a glass display located ahead of the area’s left entrance/exit.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards in Ocean Heights

The first Ocean Heights tarot card can be found by heading to the Parade Street area and then destroying the second table from the right exit. The second card can be found by heading to the Aquarium area and then destroying the second glass by the right exit.

The third and final Ocean Heights tarot card can be found by heading to Primo’s Dining Room and then destroying the table on the right on the second floor.

Where to Find All Tarot Cards on Sanwakai Tower

The first Sanwakai Tower card can be found by heading to the Tower Cassino area, where the card will be located inside the second roulette table you will spot after entering. The second Sanwakai Tower Tarot Card, on the other hand, can be acquired by destroying the upper left training dummy featured in the Yakuza Training Room area.

The third Sanwakai Tower, as well as the final overall Tarot Card in River City Girls 2, can be found in the Laboratory area. More specifically, the card will be hidden inside a breakable fuze box located in the bottom-left of the area, leading to its left pathway.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023