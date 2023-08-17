Where to Find and Kill Commanders in Warzone Shadow Siege Event

Image: Activision

Warzone’s Shadow Siege is a limited-time event to promote Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s grand reveal. Players can complete challenges during the event to earn free rewards. One of these challenges asks the player to “assist in killing 5 Commanders” to receive an M13C assault rifle. Here’s how to find and kill Commanders in Warzone’s Shadow Siege event.

How to Assist in Killing 5 Commanders in Warzone Shadow Siege

Jump into the Shadow Siege playlist from Warzone/Modern Warfare 2’s menu. The challenge to kill five commanders is easier when you can communicate with friends but still manageable in matchmaking if you’re lucky.

Commanders can be found scattered inside the hidden bunkers and around the Observatory in the latter part of the mission. You’re looking for strong units, like Juggernauts and Wheelsons, which you’ll be all too familiar with if you play DMZ. The game usually announces when these enemies spawn and their general location.

A fast way to do this is by blowing up reinforcement helicopters carrying multiple units. You’re not guaranteed to kill a commander each time, but this method is far easier than tracking each one down individually. Plus, explosions are fun.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You do not need to land the killing blow on Commanders to earn credit toward the challenge. As long as you’ve damaged them and they die, who kills them doesn’t matter. You can also do this challenge over multiple games.

Due to the limited number of Commanders and the RNG of the mission, you probably won’t be able to complete this challenge during your first attempt. Luckily enough, Shadow Siege is available to replay as many times as you want while the MW3 reveal event is active.

While you’re out there searching for Commanders to kill, lookout for Burner Phones enemies have dropped on the ground. These are needed to complete the “Intercept Five Radio Transmissions” challenge and earn a free tier skip.

You’ll also earn free cosmetics by completing the event and blowing up the Conservatory. Be quick, as you only have a few days to earn these exclusive rewards and bring them over to Modern Warfare 3 when it releases later this year.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023