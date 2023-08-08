Where to Find Blow Torches in DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone DMZ players will be no strangers to running around like a headless chicken trying to find specific items scattered around the map, one such item being the Blow Torch. These items can take some time to locate if you don’t know the easier places to actually search around. This article will take you through where to find Blow Torches in Warzone DMZ.

Best Places to Find Blow Torches in DMZ Quickly

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Blow Torches are dropped by enemies or found in containers such as toolboxes, lockers, supply crates, and so on. However, you are also likely to see Blow Torches sitting around on shelves, on the ground, or even on beds. I have found that the best areas to search for torches are villages, garages, warehouses, and gas stations — Al Mazrah is especially good for the search.

I highly recommend searching for Blow Torches at Rohan Oil or Al-Safwa Quarry in Al-Mazrah. These aren’t locations that are recommended by too many people in the community but this plays to your advantage. Fewer people will likely be searching around this specific section of the map as they are on the outskirts (especially the quarry) which means less chance of anyone picking up the Blow Torches before you.

Blow Torches are rare, even rarer than some Self-Revive equipment at times. This could be because of how many people just loot and grab areas often without thinking so the Blow Torches that sit out and about are just nabbed before you can get to them. Use this information to your advantage and search away from the central areas of the map — you will find those Blow Torches eventually in DMZ!

What Are Blow Torches Used For in DMZ?

Blow Torches can be sold for a total of $50 which is very, very little so I wouldn’t recommend selling them unless you’re in need of desperate cash. Instead, most players tried to locate the Blow Torches for one reason, and that was for the “Mechanic” Tier 4 Legion Mission in the past which tasked you with finding an impressive number of 26 Blow Torches.

Now that you know where to find Blow Torches, you can get back to the hunt and hopefully, this guide has stoked a flame for your searching process.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2023