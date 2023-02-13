Where to Find Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy

All roads lead to Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy, the central hub for all your shopping needs, broom upgrades, and more. One of the locations here is Brood and Peck, a shop that allows you to purchase beast products such as feathers, horns, fur, and more. With so many icons and shops to go to in Hogsmeade, finding the exact location of Brood and Peck can be confusing. Read on if you have been trying to find this shop and have yet to find it.

Location of Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy

Brood and Peck can be found on the Northern side of Hogsmeade, past Gladrags Wizardwear and Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium. Brood and Peck is where you will want to go after catching more beasts than your Vivarium can handle. The worker will buy each beast off your hands, giving you a fair amount of Galleon for your troubles.

Knowing where Brood and Peck is located is extremely important, considering you won’t be able to store a bunch of beasts in your Vivariums early on, and only once you unlock all the Vivariums the game has to offer. The game lets you know that the worker there will take good care of these beasts, making you feel comfortable letting go of these little critters.

An easy way to find your way to Brood and Peck would be to click on the store’s symbol, creating a waypoint for your character. This will show up as a purple line on your map; all you need to do is follow this line until you come across Brood and Peck. This is an excellent trick to help navigate the open world and can be used anywhere on the large map.

To utilize Brood and Peck to its full potential, make sure you know everything there is to know about catching beasts in Hogwarts Legacy! Learning this information will make all your Vivariums pop; ensure you take care of every beast you find!

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023