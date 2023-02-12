How to Get ‘Shiny’ Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Games

After attending your first Beast Class and completing ‘The Elf, the Nab-Sack and the Loom‘ in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to capture mythical creatures across the Highlands and care for them in the Room of Requirement. While each Beast of the same species looks identical, there is actually a rare chance that you’ll discover a Beast with an alternate color scheme, much like the shiny Pokémon players love to hunt in Nintendo’s hit franchise.

How to Find and Capture Alternate Color Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have completed the ‘The Elf, the Nab-Sack and the Loom‘ Quest and have unlocked the Vivarium in the Room of Requirement, you’ll be able to head into the wild and tame Beasts using your Nab Sack.

Finding an alternate-colored Beast in Hogwarts Legacy is entirely random, as it is for shiny Pokémon in Pokémon titles. As far as we are currently aware, there is, unfortunately, no way to increase the chance of finding a “shiny” Beast.

There are, however, two spots with (seemingly) guaranteed shiny Mooncalves. Head to a Mooncalf Beast Den either East of South Feldcroft or South of Feldcroft, and you should be able to spot a shiny Mooncalf or two.

When hunting for a particular species, you can fast-travel in and out of the area to force all Beasts to respawn. If you wanted to embrace your inner Team Rocket, you could also capture them and sell them to Brood and Peck for a few Galleons a piece.

How Do You Know if a Beast is Shiny in Hogwarts Legacy?

A shiny Beast in Hogwarts Legacy will be a different color than the rest of its species. Some are more subtle than others, however. To ensure your new fantastic Beast is indeed shiny, you can look for the yellow star icon between its name and gender symbol. There is no difference between regular and shiny Beasts other than this.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch versions will be released at a later date.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023