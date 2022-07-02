One of the most critical resources in all of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the Centuria Ore. Hunters will use this important resource when you bring it back to the Elgado Outposts’ smithy to upgrade your equipment. This material can be tough to find, just like the Goldlite Ore. This is especially true if you were trying to find it to upgrade weapons to take down Master Rank monsters. This guide will show you where to find Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to Find Centuria Ore in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

To find Centuria Ore, go to the Citadel region. This is where you will get the most of this important upgrading Ore. This is one of the new areas introduced in the Sunbreak expansion of Monster Hunter: Rise. You will find it when you fight Grangolm, one of the three lords in the game. When you finish this quest, the Citadel region will open up and you will be able to start looking for the Centuria Ore.

Here are all of the Mining Outcrop locations to potentially find Centuria Ore:

Head mainly east and to the northern areas of the Citadel region. These are the regions that contain more Mining Outcrop nodes to harvest for materials. Though it is not guaranteed to find Centuria Ore every time, you will have more chances of finding the Ores there. Rather than accepting a monster hunt in this region, go on an expedition so you are not bound by time.

Once you have Centuria Ore, you can sell it off for 1,420 money. It has an 8 Rarity Type and Hunters can hold up to 99 Centuria Ore at once. All of the Mining Outcrop nodes will either be blue or white, so if you see them, mine them.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.