Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players have their hands full trying to get all the best items in the highly successful game to upgrade their gear so that they can hunt down the rarest and most ferocious monsters. Goldlite Ore is a Rarity-8 Material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Hunters must collect the ore to upgrade a variety of Master Rank equipment. Ores in locales around the world are gathered from Mining Outcrops, which are clusters of materials that are crystallized and scattered throughout different zones but technically can be found in fixed locations throughout Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The best way to farm Mining Outcrops for Goldlite Ore in the game would definitely be to embark on Master Rank Expeditions for quick access to locales without mission objectives. In this guide, we will be showing you where to get Goldlite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

Where to Get Goldlite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

In the Sandy Plains on Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Hunters are able to find twelve different Mining Outcrops where Goldlite Ore can potentially be found and mined to upgrade equipment and prepare for new DLC. No crystallized node actually promises to spawn Goldlite Ore every time, but if you mine enough of them, you will eventually be lucky enough to get a drop.

Here are all of the locations where Goldlite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be found:

Zone 2 – Gray outer area in the southwest

Zone 2 – Short ledge leading into Zone 2 from the east

Zone 6 – Southern layered ridge of the zone, northeast of Zone 3

Zone 6 – The opposing tip of the southern ridge, opposite the second Mining Outcrop

Zone 6 -Left side of the large precipice between 6 and 5

Zone 6 – Inside the precipice’s ravine, opposite the third Mining Outcrop

Zone 5 – The underground cave area of Zone 5 to the right of the ravine trail’s entrance

Zone 5 – On top of the tall and slender tower of rock near the center of the cavern

Zone 5 – On the tall plateau to the west of the cavern location in Monster Hunter Rise

Zone 12 – The second rocky shelf of the western side of the ruins

Zone 10 – To the right of the entrance leading from Zone 7

Zone 9 – The sandy northwestern corner of the zone

So if you want to start looking for better materials, come back to this guide anytime.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.