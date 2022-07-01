Monster Hunter Rise Smashes Steam Player Record With Sunbreak Release

It seems that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fans have been waiting for quite some time to jump into this excellent new expansion, and the numbers show that the franchise is hitting some all-time high numbers. When Rise first made its way to Steam, it had a peak player count of 134,262. And since there is no way to track down the number of players on the Nintendo Switch, these are some healthy numbers to start a new entry in a beloved franchise!

How many people are already jumping into Sunbreak, however? With today being its initial release, we may see an opportunity for growth in the future, but it’s starting quite strong at a healthy 194,459 players. While it’s still a bit lower than Monster Hunter: Worlds’ all-time peak of 334,684, it’s still a very impressive number for a Switch port to see on Steam. As the game continues to grow and evolve, we can only expect to see this number expand even further, since many players think that Monster Hunter Rise is one of, if not the best entry in the series.

With the addition of plenty of new monsters, alongside some new material types, there is plenty to keep avid Monster Hunter fans on their toes as they make their way through this new and exciting expansion. Make sure that you’re keeping an eye out on our Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Guide Section, so you’ll know exactly how to take down that giant monster that has been giving you a headache, or where you’ll need to set your sights on figuring out how to find some of the newest exotic ores. Or, if you’re just trying to find out how to get into the new DLC content, or fix a crash that is plaguing your PC, you’ve come to the right place!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.